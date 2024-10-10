Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

If you're wondering just how popular Nintendo's clock 'Alarmo' might be, well it seems it's now sold out in another location.

The Nintendo New York Store (which has been stocking the clock since its announcement) has taken to social media to confirm it's officially "sold out" of Alarmo. It's now asking customers to stay tuned for updates about when it will be back in stock. Fortunately, it still appears to be available on the My Nintendo Store in this region.





Stay tuned for updates as to when it will be back in stock! Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo is currently sold out at #NintendoNYC Stay tuned for updates as to when it will be back in stock! pic.twitter.com/2GOp3x4Rd0 October 10, 2024

As highlighted yesterday, this follows Nintendo's My Nintendo Store in Japan hitting snooze on sales. Instead of standard orders, it will now be swapping to a 'lottery' style sale exclusive to Switch Online subscribers. It's also noted how it would continue to produce this new device in an attempt to deliver it to as many customers as possible.

Alarmo has apparently sold out at Nintendo's stores in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto as well.

Countries like Australia and New Zealand are currently asking fans to register their interest in the clock on the local My Nintendo Store and in other places like the UK and Ireland, fans can purchase Alarmo right now.