Nintendo's 'Alarmo' is currently exclusive to Nintendo Stores and the My Nintendo Store, and it's already sold out in multiple locations around the globe.

If you are desperate to get your hands on this new sound clock, but haven't had any luck just yet, there's no need to worry. Nintendo's official FAQ for Alarmo has clarified this is not a "limited-time" or "limited-edition" product.

"Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is not a limited-time or limited-edition product."

Even if there is a lot of demand for Alarmo right now, in the long run you should be able to get your hands on it at some point. Nintendo has also mentioned in its FAQ how a full rollout of Alarmo will take place "at other retailers" in early 2025.

So there you go - if you haven't got 'Alarmo' yet, and can't secure stock right now, there's no need to worry. To find out more about Alarmo, be sure to check out our guide.

