Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection will launch on the Switch next week, and ahead of the big day, Capcom has been releasing highlights of each game in the collection.

The latest videos give us a look at 'X-Men vs. Street Fighter' - another all-star fighting game that originally landed in arcades in 1996. Its roster is comprised of all sorts of X-Men and Street Fighters like Rogue, Gambit, Ken, Ryu and Cyclops.

In addition to this, we've also got a look at Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, originally released in arcades in the year 2000 and featuring a range of Marvel and Capcom heroes from series like Street Fighter, Darkstalkers and more.





In MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes, 56 characters have assembled to fight it out in a 3-on-3 format. Strategize and seize your chance to win with Delayed Hyper Combos, to perform up to three consecutive Hyper Combos against your opponent!

Of course, this collection will also come with a museum and training mode - alllowing you to hone your skills. Here's the full list of games in this upcoming collection: