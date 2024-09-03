Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection will launch on the Switch next week, and ahead of the big day, Capcom has been releasing highlights of each game in the collection.
The latest videos give us a look at 'X-Men vs. Street Fighter' - another all-star fighting game that originally landed in arcades in 1996. Its roster is comprised of all sorts of X-Men and Street Fighters like Rogue, Gambit, Ken, Ryu and Cyclops.
In addition to this, we've also got a look at Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, originally released in arcades in the year 2000 and featuring a range of Marvel and Capcom heroes from series like Street Fighter, Darkstalkers and more.
Of course, this collection will also come with a museum and training mode - alllowing you to hone your skills. Here's the full list of games in this upcoming collection:
・X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM
・MARVEL SUPER HEROES
・X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER
・MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER
・MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES
・MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
・THE PUNISHER