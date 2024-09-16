Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

After years of waiting, The Plucky Squire finally launches on Switch tomorrow, 17th September 2024. And to celebrate, publisher Devolver Digital has released a launch trailer which captures the game's aesthetic and charm perfectly.

The trailer shows us the world of Mojo in papercraft dioramas, all created by Julia Yus and Yeray Pérez Vallejo. The delightful scenes are incredibly detailed with the art style matching the game's 2D sections perfectly. Even the scene transitions are paper.

We've got shots of the various gameplay sections you'll see in the game, as well as pop-up dioramas of the towns and locations you'll get to visit. We wish this was a real book we could go out and buy, honestly.

Oh, and for another slice of nostalgia, there's also a downloadable manual for the game on the official website. We definitely read many a video game manual in the back of our parents' cars.





It's on our website and localized to 11 versions We have this handy manual for you to read in the back of your mum's car!It's on our website and localized to 11 versions pic.twitter.com/N7tKFZt0Gx September 14, 2024

The Plucky Squire is a mix of 2D and 3D, with some sections taking place in a top-down world inside a book. Within that book, the hero — Jot — can jump off the page and onto the desk, where gameplay swaps to that of a 3D platformer.

We've been looking forward to this since its announcement. And while the game will be digital-only at first, a physical release is coming soon. While the game will be 60 FPS on almost all consoles, the Switch version sadly "can't maintain that", Devolver revealed last week.

Are you picking up The Plucky Squire tomorrow? Flip the page in the comments.