The Plucky Squire launches on multiple platforms next week, and one thing you might want to know if you are considering the Switch release is how it performs.

In a brief response to a fan on social media, publisher Devolver Digital has confirmed the game will not run at 60 FPS on the Switch, mentioning how it simply "can't" maintain it. Nothing else is specified beyond this, but it seems other versions will run at a higher frame rate than the Switch release.

In a game like this, frame rate likely isn't a major concern for most players. However, there are likely some players out there who might choose another platform because of this. PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers will also be able to play this game 'day one' on PlayStation 5.

We've already gone 'hands on' with The Plucky Squire and it filled us with "child-like glee" capturing the idea of finding "a new surprise on every page".