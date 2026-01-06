We reviewed the original Suika Game back when it released on Switch in 2023, giving it a 7/10 and calling it a "ripe little puzzler", and one that you can nab for less than £3. A good thing in this economy, we can all agree.

Now, fans of Suika's puzzling charms can dive into the game's equally colourful-looking sequel, Suika Game Planet, which is available to purchase right this very moment for both Switch 1 and Switch 2 on the US eShop (cheers for the heads-up MyNintendoNews). It's priced at $3.75 on Switch 2, and $2.99 on Switch 1.

Sadly, there doesn't seem to be an upgrade path (though the game is pretty cheap anyway) and as things currently stand, the game is currently only available on the US eShop. We'll be sure to keep an eye out for it landing in other regions, if and when it does so.

This new sequel moves the breezy puzzle action to space for some intergalactic shenanigans that see you control the dropping of fruit into the centre of your screen in order to pair off and combo from your positioning of fruit types.

Here's some further info from the official press release:

A new Suika Game is here from a new setting in space! Turn, target, and aim for the watermelon! Drop the fruits freely from any direction as ""Poppy"" flies 360° around the planet. Make fruits of the same type collide to make them ""evolve"" and aim to create watermelons for a high score! Make a lot of fruits ""evolve"" to enter the new ""Super Evolution Time"" mode! Special background music, dramatic effects, and a bonus score bring the excitement to a peak!

The Switch 2 version of the game also supports the console's GameShare function, allowing for up to four players to hash it out in competitive play which, given the style of the puzzling at hand, could get pretty intense and enjoyable. So that's a neat and meaningful addition, especially given the game's ultra-low price tag!

Played Suika Game on Switch 1? Interested in nabbing this sequel? Let us know in the comments.