Farm news, everyone! Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, which is a modern remake of the 2003 GameCube original, Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, finally has a release date.

This news comes just in time for the first reviews, as the Japanese version of the game comes out tomorrow, 26th January, on the Japanese eShop.

The western release of A Wonderful Life was previously slated for Summer 2023, but the developers have confirmed a solid release date of the 27th June, 2023 in a rather beautiful hand-made pop-up trailer (which you can watch at the top of the article).

There will also be a physical edition and a collector's edition, which will come with a goat plushie or stationery, depending on your region. The base game costs $49.99/£34.99.

You can read our guides on everything we know about the game so far here, as well as a detailed primer on the difference between Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons: