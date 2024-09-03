Nintendo has refreshed its monthly retro icons lineup for Switch Online members with a selection of tasty options from The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX.

There are a total of five icons available and, as per usual, they'll cost 10 platinum points each to redeem. Just like Donkey Kong Country last month, however, you'll need to play Link's Awakening DX via the Game Boy app on Switch to qualify (oh no, the horror... heh). You've got until 00:59 UTC 1st October 2024 to take advantage of this latest refresh.

Naturally, you'll need to have a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to grab any of these new icons. Jumping onto the service will bag you instant access to games across NES, SNES, Game Boy, and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. Bumping your subscription to the high tier will also grant acess to N64 and Game Boy Advance, along with added perks for games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Zelda will be getting a lot of love this month, as a brand new entry in the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, will be available to purchase from 26th September 2024. It marks the first instance that the titular princess will be the main protagonist in mainline Zelda game.