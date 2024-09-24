Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Nintendo has dropped a brand new overview trailer for one of its remaining big releases this year, Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Promising to be the biggest Mario Party yet, the new trailer covers the various boards, new motion-controlled modes, and the 8-player online mode, which sees you fighting and throwing objects at Bowser.

Regarding the boards, we got a pretty good look at all seven of them, including the two returning classic boards, Mario Party 2's Western Land, and Mario's Rainbow Castle from Mario Party.

We had a chance to go hands-on with Mario Party Jamboree a few weeks ago, and we're hugely impressed with how it's managed to bring together elements from Super Mario Party and Mario Party Superstars. We've also got a bumper video that covers every single thing you need to know about the game.

