We're officially on the countdown to Super Mario Party Jamboree here at Nintendo Life. Yes, we have Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to look forward to first, but that won't stop us from also getting excited about Mario's next board game adventure. So today, we've done just that (or, more accurately, Felix has).

Yes, hot off the back of earlier previews, our wonderful video producer has been hard at work scouring through footage, websites and promotional material to assemble a master guide of absolutely everything you need to know about Mario Party Jamboree. Everything.

In the above 40-minute video, Felix provides a space-by-space breakdown of all seven game boards, notes any meaningful changes to the UI and presentation, picks out highlights from the 110+ available minigames and covers just about everything else you can think of.

It's enough to get anyone hyped for 17th October, when Super Mario Party Jamboree finally rolls onto Switch. If you want to check out our thoughts on everything we've played so far, you can find our full Jamboree preview below.