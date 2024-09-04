Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

It might seem like Season 2 has just got underway in the free-to-play hero-shooter Star Wars: Hunters, but Zynga is already looking to the next season with its new teaser of what's to come.

The publisher informed us that Season 3 is set to kick off on 24th September (not the 26th, as last week's Direct trailer suggested), throwing a new fighter and arena into the mix.

First up we have Pilbush, a new Ewok contender who will be joining the fight in the next season. This fresh-faced Rebel focuses on explosive damage, with a grenade launcher attached to her AT-ST-like vehicle and a pair of explosive abilities to boot.

She can also navigate the arena at high speeds thanks to her 'Mechanical Leap' and 'Overload' abilities, potentially making her a strong choice for those who like to deal out damage from close range.

As was the case with the first two seasons, we'd imagine that Pilbush will only be available via the game's paid Arena Pass. Season 1's paid fighter, Aran Tal, has not yet been made freely available despite Season 2 starting earlier this month, so be prepared to pay up if you want to take the Ewok into battle.

Fortunately, there's a new Hoth stage and snowy skins to keep those without the Arena Pass well-fed. The former will be popping up in battles from 24th September while you'll have to unlock the latter in the shop.

Keeping certain content locked behind a paywall was our biggest criticism with Star Wars: Hunters when it launched on Switch back in June. Outside these usual F2P trappings, we found it to be a very fun time, with strong characters and an addictive gameplay loop.