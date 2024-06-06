Star Wars: Hunters can be a pretty intimidating place when you drop into your first PvP match, so it can be good to learn some tips and tricks before getting started.
Fortunately, we're here to help. In this guide, we share all the advice you'll need to start playing Hunters like a Jedi Master. This includes tips for before and during battles as well as everything to look out for once the fighting is over.
Let the Jedi training begin.
Before Battle
Get to know your Hunters
The quickest way to success in Star Wars: Hunters is knowing who's in your roster. Each Hunter has its own strengths and weaknesses and while the game will give you a brief rundown of your chosen fighter's abilities at the start of a battle, it's good to go in with a strong idea of what you can and can't do.
You can take each Hunter for a spin in Training mode (found on the right of the 'Play' section) and try all of their abilities on harmless training Droids before throwing them into the Arena. This even works for Hunters that you haven't unlocked yet, so use it to find a favourite and then work towards that.
Alternatively, we have a rundown of all available Hunters in our Full Character List guide. Check it out to discover each fighter's abilities.