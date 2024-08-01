Guide Star Wars: Hunters: Full Character List - Best Pick For Every Class Who is the Chosen One?

Star Wars: Hunters Season 2 Update (1st August 2024)

SEASON 2 HUNTER

K-A0S arrives in the Arena. Her enhanced armaments take the brutality of the Empire's KX-series security droid to a whole new level. K-A0S can use the Bulwark ability, connecting her shields to protect herself and allies while also providing ranged support with her blaster. Don't let K-A0S get too close otherwise she will close the gap with her Lunged Uppercut before Backhanding enemies away. Her Ultimate ability, Aftershock, damages and knocks upwards all enemies around her, making them easy targets for allies to eliminate. As a formidable Tank, K-A0S can push her team forward to victory.

SEASON 2 BALANCE UPDATE

The following changes are listed below for this Seasons Star Wars: Hunters balance update.

Vex

Weapon Damage

Increased from 12 to 13

Sentinel

Suppressing Shot Knockdown Duration

Level 1-5: 2.2s to 2s

Level 6: 2.7s to 2.3s

Suppressing Shot Heat Consumption

Level 1-2: 25 to 30

Level 3-4: 20 to 25

Level 5-6: 15 to 20

Combat Shield Health

Level 1: 275 to 250

Level 2-5: 300 to 275

Level 6: 325 to 300

Aran Tal

Weapon Damage increased from 10 to 12

Weapon Spread decreased

Weapon Recoil decreased

Slingshot

Unstable Shield Health

Level 1: 300 to 275

Level 2-3: 325 to 300

Level 4-6: 350 to 325

Unstable Shield Explosion Damage

Level 1-2: 50 to 40

Level 3-4: 55 to 45

Level 5-6: 60 to 50

Skora

Unstable Cocktail Ultimate

Damage and Healing decreased from 20 to 15

Ammo Capacity

Reduced from 12 to 10

Grozz

War Cry Damage Reduction

Level 1: 0% to 35%

Level 2-3: 10% to 40%

Level 4-5: 15% to 45%

Level 6: 25% to 50%

Sprocket

Acceleration Speed increased (the time it takes to reach maximum movement speed)

RANKED MODE, EVENT SHOP, AND EVENTS

Test your skills in an all-new Ranked Season! Reach Kyber I to earn a Legendary Zaina costume, and compete with players from around the world for a spot on the leaderboards! Play Ranked mode events to earn additional rewards as you make progress.

We’ve opened a new Event tab in the shop, where you can spend credits earned from events on exciting new costumes, weapon wraps, avatars, stickers, and more. You can access this new shop tab from the shop directly, or from the new Event Shop button in the event screen! This will replace the Daily Login Reward Calendar.

Our new Hunter K-A0S is preparing to exact revenge on Grozz in THE POWER PARADOX event, this season’s Pinnacle Clash! You will be randomly assigned to K-A0S’ or Grozz’s team, and will need to complete challenges to earn unique rewards, including an epic K-A0S costume and weapon wrap. Complete challenges to score points for your team. All players will receive a special avatar for the winning team at the end of this event!

Learn about the new friendship between Sentinel and K-A0S in the new A GROWING EMPIRE multI-part Event. Complete all 3 parts to earn new Avatars, Stickers, and more! Check back often to see if new parts have started!

NEW MAP

Introducing Vader's Castle! Arena fans are familiar with many of the Empire’s most iconic locations, but this is a rare opportunity to explore a battlefield inspired by the mysterious stronghold of one of the Empire’s most notorious leaders. This map embodies the legend of Lord Vader - flowing pools of lava, reproductions of ancient Sith artifacts, holocrons, and even holograms of Lord Vader himself!

NEW COSMETIC CONTENT

There are 327 new pieces of Cosmetic content going out in 2.0.0. These include Costumes and Weapon Wraps, Stickers, Avatars and Victory Poses. Not all of this content will be available immediately, it will be released through the Arena Pass, Bundles and Events.

82 Costumes

82 Weapon Wraps

40 Avatars

70 Stickers

53 Victory Poses

FEATURE UPDATES

Control Layout Presets

Want to change or try out different in-match control schemes to match your preferred playstyle? In the Controls section of the Settings menu you can now choose the option to use 2, 3, or 4-finger controls to your liking!

Onboarding Improvements

We've made multiple optimizations to the tutorial flow for new players to provide a clearer understanding of how to navigate and play Star Wars: Hunters! We've also added the option to start a match from the Hunter's Path, Arena Pass, and optional tutorial, allowing players to get back into the action quicker!

Hunter’s Path Updates

On the home page, we have moved the position of Hunter's Path to be below Arena Pass to make it easier to see and access if you want to view the future Hunters you can unlock and your progress.

Viewing Cosmetics

Want to see what cosmetics are available for your favorite Hunter? We've updated the Customize section in each Hunter's profiles so that you can view all the available cosmetics for each Hunter and find out how to obtain the ones you want to obtain with buttons that will link you to the relevant sections of the game where you can earn or purchase the item, if available.

Arena Pass Tier Skips

On the Arena Pass track, we've added in additional Tier skip buttons on the track itself for ease of purchase if you'd like to speed up your progress.

Daily Login Calendar Removal

After careful consideration, we have now removed the Daily Login Calendar. In its place we have introduced the Events tab in the Shop. This will give you more choice and variety on what you would like to earn.

New devices supported

The Samsung Galaxy A15 and Samsung Galaxy A15 5G smartphones are now officially supported.

