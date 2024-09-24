Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

There's a heck of a lot of Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO out there nowadays, but during today's Sonic Central, a rather exciting set for Sonic Adventure 2 fans was teased.

During a 3-minute-long LEGO Sonic-themed skit, Sega showed off a brand new set featuring Shadow the Hedgehog and one of the big bosses of Sonic Adventure 2, the Biolizard.

We didn't get any close-ups of the set, but the Biolizard looks to have a moveable neck, grind rails, and the central life system. It's pretty darn accurate to the boss version in Sonic Adventure 2 — which is also present in Sonic Generations on DS and will be a boss during Shadow's campaign in Sonic X Shadow Generations. It looks like there's also a Super Shadow minifigure, too, which is a neat addition.

We don't know the price or release date for this yet, but we'll probably hear more in the run-up to Sonic X Shadow Generations' release date.

The Sonic Central also gave us a brand new trailer for the upcoming rerelease, as well as more details on that Sonic X DC Collaboration.

Will you be grabbing the Biolizard LEGO set? Keep your Chaos Control in the comments.