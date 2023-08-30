With the announcement of a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct presentation taking place later this week, many (including us) are naturally curious as to what new information the broadcast will bestow upon us.

Well, according to reputable leaker billbil-kun (thanks, VGC), it looks like one announcement may pertain to an upcoming Nintendo Switch - OLED Model - Mario Red Edition, which presumably would launch either prior to or alongside Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

According to billbil-kun, the OLED Model will feature red Joy-Con controllers and a red dock, but that's it in terms of special branding, so don't expect any Mario-themed logos or iconography to appear. At the most, we'd probably expect the packaging to be adorned with imagery from Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but that's about it.

In terms of release date, no specifics have been shared, but billbil-kun states that "it will be released before October". As a reminder, Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches on October 20th, 2023, so it seems incredibly unlikely that this new console will come bundled with the game.

Whether this leak is legitimate or not will likely be answered in the upcoming Direct presentation on August 31st at 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET / 12am AET.