So what did other outlets think? Here's a quick round up:

"Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is an excellent remaster of two great visual novels. If you’re a fan of the Ace Attorney series, then these are must-play."

"If you have found yourself curious or tentatively drawn into these likable characters and exciting turnabouts, there’s literally no better time than now to give them all a try."

"If you love the Phoenix Wright games, but, skipped out on this little side adventure, then you’re going to absolutely adore the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection. Even newcomers to the franchise might find this a better starting point than the main series in how it perfectly replicates the soul of the series in a far more digestible way."

"Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is the fittingly excellent final collection for this franchise, bringing over two spinoffs, including one that was never officially localized. That alone deserves celebration, but this sequel is at the franchise's heights, while its predecessor doesn't particularly stand out by comparison."

"Capcom's done right by Ace Attorney in recent years, bringing it to modern platforms with a few convenient enhancements and in the doing, adding dozens of hours more of some of gaming's best storytelling to enjoy."

Will you be adding this one to your collection? Let us know in the comments.