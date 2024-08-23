Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Just like the twists and turns of the courtroom, Capcom has today pulled a last-minute "not so fast!" out of its back pocket and dropped an Ace Attorney Investigations Collection free demo on the Switch eShop.

This free preview will give you access to the beginning of both games in the collection — Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit — and you'll be able to transfer your well-earned save data over to the full game when it is released on 6th September.

News of the demo accompanied Capcom's latest 'Allies & Adversaries' trailer for the collection, which, as you might expect, highlights some of the friends and foes Miles Edgeworth will be meeting throughout the two games.

The free demo is, of course, a cause for celebration. In our hands-on preview of the collection, we described the Investigations duo as a "fantastic time for fans of the series", which offers something a little bit different to the rest of the Ace Attorney oeuvre. Now we can all check out what's in store!