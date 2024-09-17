It's a fool's errand to try and predict Nintendo's plans but come with us as we don our red noses and white facepaint because we're about to do just that.
It's September, and that usually means there's a Direct in the works. Sure, Nintendo has been known to mix things up when it comes to showcases (just look at last month's back-to-back Indie World and Partner Direct), but a September appearance has been the safest of bets throughout the Switch lifecycle. In fact, as long as the Switch has been around, Nintendo has had something to show in September, as you can see in our Nintendo Direct broadcast history guide, and as Andy Robinson of VGC pointed out on Twitter yesterday.
Of course, this doesn't mean a Direct is guaranteed for the coming days or weeks, but there's no doubt that the Big N has a track record.
Naturally, all eyes are on the 'Switch 2' and when in the "fiscal year" we are going to hear about it. "Industry whispers" a few weeks back suggested that September could be the month that the console is revealed, and the rumour mill has been working overtime ever since with speculation about backwards compatibility once again popping to the forefront of discussions.
There's every chance that Nintendo could reveal the 'next big thing' this month — off the back of Sony's $700 PS5 Pro announcement sure would be a baller move — but we're still not convinced. There's the holiday of potential Switch sales down the line, with a new Mario Wonder OLED bundle and a Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch Lite still to come. Would Nintendo really want to reveal its hottest piece of news now and inevitably cannibalise Switch sales in the process? Conventional wisdom would suggest not, but hey, it's Nintendo we're talking about here.
Either way, that doesn't rule out a standard, software-focused Direct, does it? The final quarter of 2024 looks pretty stacked for Nintendo, with a new Zelda, Mario Party Jamboree, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership lined up before we hit '25. That said, there's always room for more.
Throw us Metroid Prime 2 Remastered, some spicy third-party titles and another 2025 release (Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are already sitting there, let's not forget) and you easily have enough to fill a 20-minute showcase packed with holiday surprises. Slim pickings, perhaps, smaller first-party nuggets could bolster some larger third-party announcements. Let's face it, if — dare we even think it — that Hollow Knight sequel were to surface, that's your Direct right there!
Besides, as @BoiseBoi2007 pointed out in response to Robinson's above tweet, we must be due a new Kirby at some point soon:
Last month's one-two-punch of the Indie World and Partner Direct might suggest that the Big N's showcase schedule isn't quite as predictable this year as it has been previously. But the facts don't lie, and as Tokyo Games Show looms (it kicks off on 26th September this year), Nintendo has time and time again had something to show us in September.
But what do you think? Do you reckon we'll get a September Direct this year? What form do you think it'll take? Share your answer in the following poll and then take to the comments to let us know what you'd like to see.
[source x.com]
Comments 64
I think there will be a Direct but I have no idea of when or what will be in it. I hope that they announce a Yunobo amiibo though
Hopefully it’s just games. My Swtich still has juice in it and I can wait for it’s successor. A March a release could be great. But maybe Nintendo will want to use the Christmas holidays for maximum profit.
@YunoboCo I hope not, only interested in Yoshi amiibo though.
Whenever the Switch 2 announcement is (which I do think is within the next 4 weeks), I doubt it'll be combined with a regular direct.
I reckon maybe a 20minute direct soon ending with a "Tune in on (date) as we reveal the successor to Nintendo Switch" and that'll be within the following 10 days.
This question has been on my mind ever since the partner directs last month - does this mean there’s no September direct? And I’ve decided that the answer is probably “yes”. I don’t think the switch 2 reveal happens until after Christmas, and I don’t see much need for a direct for the Fall games. I also assume that there is little need to talk about 2025 games as I assume most of those are actually switch 2 titles. The switch is winding down. We’re going to get that classic Nintendo dry spell where like no games come out for six months and then the console launches in September 25 or something. Maybe I’m being too pessimistic but that’s what I’m preparing myself for.
A Nintendo Direct? Unlikely I think, but I do think an announcement of some sort (game or system) is imminent
I would love a Direct this month but the last Direct was only a few weeks ago (not including the Partner/Indie showcase). It's also been the only 'feature-length' Nintendo Direct of the year. So I doubt we'll see one.
I'd love to be proven wrong though.
I think the best case scenario, we get a Direct and they give us a sizzle reel of Switch 2 games in the future without revealing hardware as the 'one more thing'.
Worst case scenario, we don't get one at all, as Nintendo already has their first party games through January '25. This lines up with their typical Feb Direct for a 'reveal all'.
In terms of a "regular" Direct, no. However, I'd say we're almost definitely getting a Switch successor reveal before the end of the year, most likely either this week or October some time.
I could be wrong but I don't think they will announce a 2025 console release before the 2024 holiday sales
They might go with a bang like TP and WW remaster for this year, then the early yearly direct for Switch 2
I think they'll reveal the Switch 2 in October.
@Bobb Go out with the biggest bang and announce the Nintendo Celebration Collection.
Every Mario game From the NES to WII-U Remastered in one mega collection.
Every Zelda game from the NES to Wii Remastered in one mega collection.
We are talking mainline games, spinoff games, handheld games. All remastered in full HD.
Nintendo wouldn't be stupid enough to bring their holiday sales to a grinding halt by announcing a new console now.
But I can't see a new Direct bursting with games either as Nintendo would be saving their big-hitters for the next console.
@Divide_and_Wander I like this sizzle reel idea a lot!
@DripDropCop146 : Nintendo would never do that, especially not with flagship franchises. Maybe in modestly portioned 2-4 game collections at most.
I'm not convinced on a Switch 2 reveal in 2024. Guessing Jan/Feb reveal with release in May or September of 2025.
I can see however, a regular September direct detailing the holiday line up.
I don't think hardware sales are a huge factor in when Nintendo will announce a new Switch, at this point in its life cycle sales are slowing down and Nintendo make vastly more money from software sales than hardware sales.
So they could do a direct in September announcing new games but with a intriguing message of "We're not yet ready to announce our next generation console, but rest assured all current Switch games will work on our new device too through backwards compatibility"
This way people can still buy games over the Christmas period and know they'll be able to play them on the new Switch.
Nintendo is the Gandalf of the gaming industry. A Nintendo Direct is never late, nor is he early, he arrives precisely when he means to.
There may be a direct and a full one. But it will say it will not mention the new console.
They just had a Direct. It just came at a weird time. I think we might be waiting this time for a full on Switch 2 showcase
I just want to know when Donkey Kong Country is opening in Japan. It is supposed to open the 2nd half of 2024 and I booked my trip to Japan in November. Someone needs to tell Universal and Nintendo there is a little over 3 months left in 2024 and there has still not been any announcement
So some new Kirby announcements are overdue it seems 🤷♂️🤣😂
Too many people are overly optimistic
There could be a Direct announced this week. This week most likely either has a Direct or a Switch 2 presentation (or best outcome, both)
Also would be very hyped for a Kirby game, it's been since last year since the last one so it's about time for another one!
I'd be skeptical of a Switch 2 reveal now. Only because by announcing that a Switch 2 is officially on the way will cut into sales of Switches for Christmas. I'm not saying it's not going to happen, but I'd be surprised. That said, I could see a direct mini just to hype up the games coming out for the holidays.
Nintendo just announced Switch bundles for the holidays YESTERDAY.
They're not gonna tell parents and guardians "hey, here's this Switch bundle for your holidays, but don't buy it - we got a new system coming in just a few months!."
@Mattock1987 agreed
I'm out of publicly appropriate recommendations for rumour insertion, and it certainly takes one of the mindsets of all time to expect a successor announcement in the month when Nintendo is rolling out a new Lite edition bundled with and themed around a new Zelda. As for a Direct, there are statistically good odds as usual, probably containing more footage for the remaining 2024 first party releases, a possible MP4 release date, a few more third party goods potentially overlapping with TGS and updates on Showcase-absent stuff like Fantasy Life i, Solar Crown and Genshin (my keyboard lacks a clown emoji anyway, so I can continue to expect the latter with impunity😜). In fact, I wouldn't rule out another Indie World in or close to December either; it's the three 2025 months before the unveiling deadline that will be harder to predict.
anyone actually thinking there will be a normal Direct this month after the recent directs we've just got is coping badly, it's not happening, maybe Twitter/X showdow drops but a Direct Nintendo is likely done for 2024 and we don't hear from them again until February with the Switch 2 announcement
On balance, compelled to pick a poll option, I had to go for regular Direct. I just take too much enjoyment from seeing people squirming for a Switch Successor reveal.
That, and I'm waiting on some Metroid Prime and Zelda remasters. And yes, of course, a Kirby game is obligatory.
@Mattock1987 I think many people here are just having fun. You should too. It's fun!
There is no chance at all, that we will get a normal Nintendo Direct this month. The Partner Showcase late August confirms this. I highly doubt there is so much 3rd party content for switch that Nintendo had to make an extra partner showcase just to present it all.
But it does beg the question: What are we getting instead? Because otherwise why not hold the Partner Showcase in September. As stated in the article, it is the traditional direct month.
Maybe we get a Switch 2 reveal. Or a game focused direct. A Mario+Luigi Brothership Direct maybe?
My friend's, uncle's, roommate who works for the company next door to Nintendo, said, "no."
No big Direct for sure, but a Mini is doable. As for Switch 2, I’m leaning toward October now with all these Switch 1 bundles rolling out.
We’re definitely due for Kirby. There’s been a Kirby game every year for years, and they could randomly announce it for launch a month later or even sooner, like Kirby Fighters 2 or Dream Buffet. I’m predicting we get a small spin-off like those announced soon.
Evidence says a Sept. direct with a Kirby announcement.
Logic might imply a Switch 2 announcement
What will nintendo do?
Announce a n64 classic mini and an Excitebike amiibo.
We didn't get any Kirby announcements in September 2023 (or at all during 2023/2024) and haven't gotten a "new" game since RTDL DX in Feb 2023. I half-expect a new mainline Kirby to be in the launch year lineup for the Switch 2.
We've already gotten plenty of news on Zelda EOW & Mario Party Jamboree. I could see a late September/early October Direct dedicated on Mario & Luigi Brothership. Everything else, even a potential mini Kirby spinoff title will probably just be Twitter drops. Switch 2 news is being saved for 2025 but I welcome it anytime.
Revealing Switch 2 after how Sony butchered themselves. That would be a huge power move by Nintendo
Switch was revealed in October. Switch 2 will be revealed in October. Repeat success.
9/23 Switch 2 reveal for Nintendo’s 135th birthday. Start asking your job for the day off, folks!
With TGS next week I think Nintendo might not have a choice but to announce it this week. I bet there's a bunch of partners waiting to announce their launch games for the system but have had to hold off because of the delay.
@PikminMarioKirby @Axecon just started playing super Kirby clash again (funny to see it mentioned at all here so soon after starting), seeing as you both seem to be pretty big Kirby fans, if I wanted to try another Kirby game (spinoff or mainline) where’s a good place to start?
I just upgraded to the OLED a couple days ago so it would make sense for Nintendo to announce the Switch 2 now. Please, Nintendo, spite me! I want to see the new hardware!
My main thought is that Nintendo will do it when Nintendo want to do it, which can be very unpredictable. But I do feel that when they said they would do it within that certain period of time that it wouldn't be at the end of that time. More in the region of 3/4 of the way through, so maybe soon!!
Just announce this already!
Jesus, everybody knows it will happen so just announce it and let us know the release date (probably March 2025).
The point people seem to have forgot is that the regular buyers do NOT follow gaming news like we do, so for those buyers, the bundles Nintendo will offer will still be purchased in the shops during the Xmas period.
The real gamers and Nintendo fans are not going to buy those bundles but will CERTAINLY get the new console if preorders are available, the Direct is aimed to this target audience.
Mayne not even a Direct. Perhaps a teaser trailer like they released in early October 2016 for the Switch..
can I just vote "No" without the "this year is stacked enough already" part? Not a fan of the poll options
@solarwolf07 Kirby and the Forgotten Land is really good, it's my personal favorite game in the series, it's a 3D platformer which is mostly single player, however it can also be played 2 player couch co-op.
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is also a nice starting point, it's especially nice for couch co-op since it has a bunch of mini games and a up to 4 players for the story (still great for single player as well). This one is a 2D platformer, so it plays a bit more like Super Kirby Clash.
These are definitely the two I'd recommend the most, both are my 2 favorite Kirby games on Switch!
I would think the only way we’d see any announcement of the Switch successor before the holiday shopping timeframe would be if they were planning to launch it around the same time next year. Historically for Nintendo, the period and timing of the Switch announcement up until release was pretty anomalous, compared to prior console/handheld generations.
Either there's some backwards compatibility, or the Switch 2 is not being announced this year. Why else would Nintendo announce so many OLED bundles for Christmas otherwise?
@DripDropCop146 Ah yes, 3 Mario is Missings, Mario Teaches Typing, Hotel Mario, the Wand of Gamelon, Mario Party 1-8 + the mobile games, Mario Kart 1-6, 4 Mario Tennis, 4 Mario Golf, Mario DDR Mix, Super Sluggers, 5 Dr. Marios, 2 Sports Mixes, Pinball Land, Picross, 3 Paper Marios, 3 Mario and Luigi's, Super Mario RPG, Links Crossbow Training, Four Swords Adventure and more, all remastered in HD in one collection. Very likely.
Not sure if it’ll be a Direct, but I DO think the Switch 2 reveal is imminent, like before the end of this month. And it will be a real breath of fresh air in console gaming, just like how the Steam Deck was. Leave it to handheld gaming to push the market forward.
@Dazman to clear stock. It wants to get rid of as may Switch’s as it can now and instead of reducing the consoles price, they have gone down the route of adding value instead like free games and online subscriptions. It’s nothing new.
IT'S HAPPRNING EVERYONE, NINTENDO FOLLOWS A TIMELINE THAT ALLIGNS WITH STRATEGY AND I EXPECT ANOTHER MARCH RELEASE FOR SWITCH 2. IT WILL NOT JURT CURRENT SWITCH CONSOLE SALES AS MOST OF THE PEOPLE YEARNING FOR SWITCH 2 ARE EARLY ADOPTERS AND NINTENDO FANS. IT'S GOING TO BE A WILD RIDE AND THE SOFTWARE IS GOING TO BLOW YOUR MIND!!!! POWER UP!
A Switch 2 preview trailer won’t have much impact on Nintendo’s own sales. 140M units already in households has the most impact on what people are buying this year. And Switch sales will continue even after Switch 2 releases. It doesn’t just disappear.
My well thought out theory is that the Switch 2 will be announced in October because it's such a surprise that it will spook us 👻
@Coversnail They wouldn't set a target of 13.5 mil units if they were depending solely on software.
I'd love and announcement, but I'd ignore the thirsty youtubers, logic says it's early next year.
Just give me Silksong already
Nintendo need to take advantage of Sony’s recent blunder for sure
Some sort of confirmation?
https://x.com/laurakbuzz/status/1836010213423394984
I'm still going for a November 2025 release
Radio silence now until they are ready for a Switch 2 announcement.
I'd be surprised if they are prepared to cannabilise Christmas sales with an announcement before hand - albeit they could lose a lot of good will if they do it after.
Switch 2 has to be 2025, surely can't be further out than that even with sales numbers being strong?
I think we'll get a Fall / Winter line up and Switch 2 announcement will NOT happen. It will get it's own mini direct in January or February.
Switch 2 won't release until Fall 2025. They're likely waiting for economy to stabilize a bit to keep price down and not launch at 500$+.
@Medic_alert Legally they have to reveal the Switch 2 by March 2025, they advised their investors at an official meeting it will be revealed this financial year, they also stated it will be an evolution of the Switch, that’s the CEO of Nintendo by the way.
So everyone knows a new Nintendo console is coming, they have already probably impacted Switch sales with these statements.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...