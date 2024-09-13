Nintendo has been sharing regular information updates about Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and following an overview trailer yesterday, it's now detailed two of the characters Zelda will encounter in her new adventure.

First up we have a look at 'The Great Fairy' who can apparently be found "somewhere" in Hyrule and will be able to help Zelda on her path.

And to follow this up, we've got a look at the same character who appears in the main art for the game. This is 'Stamp Guy' and he's just one of many characters Zelda will meet on her adventure. Although what he does isn't specifically detailed, he is perhaps "the only one" who drops out of the sky.

Back in August, Nintendo's official website revealed some of the main support cast. This includes characters like the Kingdom of Hyrule and Impa. You can learn more about this in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: