To celebrate the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on the Switch next week, Nintendo of Canada has announced the game will be playable at select Game Stop stores around the country.

You'll be able to try out this brand-new entry starring Princess Zelda from 28th September 2024 onwards. Here are the locations where you'll be able to check it out:

British Columbia:

Burnaby (4700 Kingsway)

Surrey (10355 152 St, Unit 1136)

Richmond (6551 No 3. Rd, Unit 1513)

Alberta:

Calgary (6455 Macleod Trail SW #52)

Edmonton (5015 - 111 St NW, Unit 350)

Ontario:

Brampton (25 Peel Centre Drive)

Mississauga (100 City Centre Drive)

Scarborough (300 Borough Drive)

Quebec:

Lasalle (#1790 - 7077 Newman Blvd)

Longueuil (#143 - 825 Rue Saint-Laurent)

This game will launch on 26th September 2024, so if you are still unsure whether it's worth your time, this in-store play session might help. You can also check out our hands-on here on Nintendo Life: