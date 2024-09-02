Among Us continues to stack up the crossovers, and in a week's time, we think one of the funniest ones yet will be dropping in the game for free.

On 9th September, the little space beans will be able to dress up as Miles Edgeworth, our favourite prosecutor from Ace Attorney. The outfit is as daft as you'd imagine, with the character's signature grey bangs, red suit, and jabot.

Is this as close as Ace Attorney in space as we'll get? Maybe. But the crossover is all in anticipation of the upcoming Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, which launches on Switch (and other consoles) on 6th September).





let's hope ur accusations aren't ludicrous.​

Pretty fun, we think! Hopefully Among Us will continue to crossover with other video games — can you imagine a Yoshi costume in the game? We sure can, and we want it now.

Anyway, let's focus on that Investigations Collection for a second, shall we? The compilation contains the two DS spin-off titles starring Miles Edgeworth — the first game launched in 2009 (2010 worldwide), but the sequel never made its way outside of Japan. This means the Collection will be the first time Prosecutor's Gambit will have been officially localised.

We've already spent some time with the Switch version ahead of its release this week, and while they're different from standard Ace Attorney fare, they're games for fans, for sure. Plus, you can check out a free demo on the eShop if you're on the fence.

Are you still playing Among Us? What other characters do you want to see make an appearance in the game? Share your ideas below.