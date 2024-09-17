We've all been having fun with Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics over the past few weeks, right? If you answered "yes," then you probably haven't come up against a formidable online opponent called 'Wazzler'. That's because Wazzler is better known as Justin Wong, the fighting game legend and seven-time Marvel vs Capcom 2 EVO champ who has made it his personal mission to dish out devastation against anyone he meets online (thanks, IGN).

It all started on Steam (the collection doesn't support crossplay, fortunately, in this instance), with players quickly realising that Wazzler wasn't a foe to be messed with. In fact, platform reviews directly credit Wong as one of the game's downfalls — mostly as a joke, we should point out — with one user's 'Recommended' comment even asking Steam to "please make an achievement for getting bodied by the Wazzler".

And it's not like Wong hasn't noticed the community comments, either. He shared the following comment compilation to Twitter, succinctly showing his surprise with the caption, "BRUH WHAT IS HAPPENING":

For a while, Switch users were safe (again, thanks to the absence of crossplay), but Wazzler wasn't content with topping the Steam leaderboards and soon set the other platforms in his sights. As you might expect, Wong is crushing opponents everywhere he goes. At the time of writing, Wazzler tops the high score leaderboard on Steam, Switch and PSN and we'd imagine that it'll stay that way for a while.





Gonna see if we can have number one rank on all 3 platforms at the same time in the near future We did it everyone! First in ranking on Switch. Version as well for Marvel 2Gonna see if we can have number one rank on all 3 platforms at the same time in the near future pic.twitter.com/TdLXBIvbFa September 16, 2024

Battling Wazzler is one thing, but it appears that the whole collection is having online match-up problems of its own. According to YouTuber and fighting game pro Maximilian Dood, players are having to wait hours to land an online match-up, many of which turn out to be imbalanced from the jump.

Capcom commented on the issue via the official Street Fighter Twitter account, stating that it is looking into the problem and hopes to have it resolved soon.

Match-ups aside, we had a great time with Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on Switch. In our 9/10 review, we called the collection "Perfectly preserved and presented," noting that "everything is beautifully formed and wonderful to play". You can read our full thoughts in the article below.