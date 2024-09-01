Level-5 has finally locked in the date for its next showcase. 'Vision 2024: To The World's Children' will be broadcast on YouTube this September and will feature updates about multiple Level-5 projects.

This includes a "release date and new gameplay systems" announcement for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, an update on the "release timing" for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and updates for DECAPOLICE and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. In addition to this, a "brand new title" will be announced.

This event will take place on 24th September at 9:00 pm Japan time (or your regional equivalent).

"We are planning to share updates on our games, including "INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road" and "FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time,” as well as announce a brand new title."

Level-5 filed a trademark for 'Ghost Craft' in the US last October, following a teaser from Level-5's CEO in February 2023 about how the "next amazing thing" in the Yo-kai Watch world was now in the works.