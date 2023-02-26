Level-5 made quite the comeback at the most recent Nintendo Direct - announcing a new Professor Layton and much more. One notable omission was the Yo-kai Watch series. There's no need to worry though, as the Japanese developer seems to already be preparing something...

In a brief message on social media, Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino mentioned how Level-5 is working on "the next amazing thing" in the Yo-kai Watch world (thanks, Siliconera), despite the fact the Yo-kai Watch anime is taking a break.

As you can see, there's also an image of a pink cat-like character attached to the tweet. Hino didn't elaborate on what exactly the company's next Yo-kai Watch project will be but has asked fans of the series to be patient "for a short while" until a formal announcement is made.

Earlier this week, Level-5 announced 'Vision 2023' - a livestream event featuring all of the developer's upcoming games featured at the Direct. The Yo-kai Watch series wasn't referenced, but maybe there's a surprise in store. The Switch has previously played host to a few Yo-kai games including Yo-kai Watch 4 and the original title.