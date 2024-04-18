If you cast your mind back to the Level-5 Vision Showcase November 2023, you might remember that studio director Akihiro Hino wrapped things up with the announcement of another event in April 2024. Well, that event is no more as it has been announced that the expected showcase has been pushed to this summer.

The next Vision Showcase, subtitled "To the World's Children," was said to be bringing us updates on all Level-5 games currently in production — Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, DECAPOLICE, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and the like — as well as reveal a new title that the studio is working on.

And yet, as shared by the Level-5 Twitter account, we are going to have to wait a few more months for these updates and announcements. The studio offered no reason for the delay, though it did reveal that a special Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road event will now take place alongside the main showcase this summer.

We regret to inform you that "LEVEL5 Vision 2024 To the World's Children" scheduled for April will be postponed to summer 2024.

That being said, we have decided to hold an additional event for "Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road" in conjunction with the main event.



As a reminder, we currently have precise release dates for Fantasy Life i and Megaton Musashi: Wired. The new Inazuma Eleven kicked off its worldwide beta test at the end of last month and we are still waiting on the specifics for DECAPOLICE and Layton which are currently set to release in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

