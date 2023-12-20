Level-5
Image: Nintendo Life

Level-5 is slowly but surely ramping up its game output, with the likes of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, and more all quietly cooking in the developer's metaphorical oven.

Now, as spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user @DartsEnthusiast, the firm has filed a trademark in the US for a project called 'Ghost Craft'. They note that it was filed at around the same time in Japan too, possibly hinting towards something that will receive a worldwide release.

While little is known about the project at this time, it's looking increasingly likely that it's linked to the short teaser shown toward the end of the Level-5 Vision showcase earlier this year. The footage seemed to allude to the company's dormant Yokai Watch franchise, but 'Ghost Craft' is thought to be more of a spin-off or spiritual successor.

The teaser confirmed that another Level-5 Vision showcase will be broadcast in April 2024, so it looks like we'll have to wait until then to find out whether Ghost Craft is linked to the footage shown.

What do you think Ghost Craft could be? Is it linked to Yokai Watch? Hmm... Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.

