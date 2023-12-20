Level-5 is slowly but surely ramping up its game output, with the likes of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, and more all quietly cooking in the developer's metaphorical oven.
Now, as spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user @DartsEnthusiast, the firm has filed a trademark in the US for a project called 'Ghost Craft'. They note that it was filed at around the same time in Japan too, possibly hinting towards something that will receive a worldwide release.
While little is known about the project at this time, it's looking increasingly likely that it's linked to the short teaser shown toward the end of the Level-5 Vision showcase earlier this year. The footage seemed to allude to the company's dormant Yokai Watch franchise, but 'Ghost Craft' is thought to be more of a spin-off or spiritual successor.
The teaser confirmed that another Level-5 Vision showcase will be broadcast in April 2024, so it looks like we'll have to wait until then to find out whether Ghost Craft is linked to the footage shown.