Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Ahead of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake's 14th November release date, Square Enix has shared a brand new trailer showcasing even more gameplay in action.

Those new to DQIII, this one's for you. The new footage gives a whistle-stop tour of everything we can expect from the game, setting up the story, features, job classes and, of course, the gorgeous visuals.

And how about those features, eh? The trailer offers a closer look at the party customisation options, vocational changes, new Monster Arena battles and more, all of which appear to have retained the charm of the 1988 original with the modern-day touch-ups we've come to expect from Square Enix's HD-2D series.

Honestly, we're rather excited about this one. We were lucky enough to go hands-on with the game earlier this year and we were very impressed with what we saw, calling it "the perfect introduction to the sizeable series" for those who never stumbled across the SNES original. You can find our full preview thoughts below.