Forever Entertainment has today announced that the Front Mission 1st: Remake 'Mercenaries' update will be heading to Switch on 3rd October.

This free content update looks like quite a big one, with local multiplayer and fresh single-player scenarios as the headline additions. There are also six new maps and 15 new characters (including a commander) to look forward to, plus "more" drops yet to be revealed.

You can find the official rundown of features and a handful of screenshots below.

- New Singleplayer Scenarios

An exciting array of six new singleplayer scenarios is coming with the update. Each scenario is carefully crafted to offer a diverse range of challenges and engaging narratives. These new missions provide a captivating solo gaming experience while also expanding gameplay with new types of terrain tiles.

- Local Multiplayer Mode

Jump into action with the local multiplayer mode using two controllers or the hot-seat functionality! Challenge your friends to a skirmish and prove your tactical superiority on brand-new maps. - Six New Maps

Buried Factory, Leaves of the Fallen, Porunta’s Hideaway, and three more maps to be unlocked as you progress, will serve as arenas for single-player scenarios and multiplayer skirmishes. - New Mercenaries and a Commander Character

Meet 15 new playable characters and the commander, who introduce you to the new update and assemble the best possible team. And more!

Originally announced at the tail end of last year, this Mercenaries update has felt like a long time coming. It's nice to know that we only have a week to go before we can dive in.

We found the base game a visual beauty, but not all that fun in practice. You can read our full review below.