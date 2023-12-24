Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Forever Entertainment has today announced its tactical turn-based RPG Front Mission 1st: Remake will be receiving a special Mercenaries update.

This is a completely free content update that will add Mercenaries (including a local hot-seat multiplayer mode), single-player scenarios and more. You can get a preview in the trailer above.

It will be arriving at some point in 2024 and is currently "work in progress". Here's a bit more about this update (via Gematsu):

New Single-Player Scenarios – An exciting array of fresh single-player scenarios is coming with the update, each carefully crafted to provide a diverse range of challenges and engaging narratives. These new missions bring a captivating solo gaming experience while also expanding gameplay with new types of terrain tiles.

Local Multiplayer Hot-Seat Mode – Jump into action with local multiplayer mode featuring hot-seat functionality! Challenge your friends to a skirmish and prove your tactical superiority on brand-new maps.