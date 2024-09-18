Those of you who were gearing up to play Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged on Switch tomorrow will have to hold on a little longer as Revolution Software has announced that the game is getting a last-minute delay on the Nintendo hybrid.
The publisher and developer now aims to release the upcoming remaster at some point this October — no precise release date has been provided at the moment. This, the studio says, is to "ensure the quality of play remains equally high across all versions of the game," with the PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions all releasing as planned on 19th September (that's tomorrow).
It's always disappointing to see a game hit with a delay like this, especially when it's somewhat last-minute, but we're hopeful that the Switch version will come out better because of it. We'll be keeping an eye out over the coming weeks for a more precise launch date.
For those who missed the initial announcement, Reforged brings the iconic '90s adventure game to modern platforms, complete with revamped visuals, quality-of-life improvements, fresh audio and more. You can find the reveal trailer above which shows all this in action (just ignore the release date if you're hoping to get it on Switch, we guess).
What do you make of this delay? Are you still excited for more Broken Sword on Switch? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 12
I swear this game's animations style gives me Don Bluth vibes...almost.
Especially the two main characters resemble the the two from Titan A.E. the most.
Speaking of which...I hope to see The Dragon's Lair & Space Ace on Switch one of these days.
Well that's not fair. If the Switch version is delayed then every version should be delayed.
@DanijoEX-the-Pierrot Not Titan A.E., Yeesh where has time gone? Cheers to those who remember Fox trying to get in the animation game.
@DripDropCop146 They probably found a bug at the last second and weren't able to squash it in time. No point delaying other platforms and having everyone feel bad.
Unfortunate, but I hope this will mean that the Switch version won't have additional issues at launch.
Looking forward to this game whenever it's ready (and would be great if Nintendo Life could review it, but of course only if possible)!
Might just pick it up on Mac instead. Prob cheaper anyway. (And still get it for Switch later anyway, cos I am a sucker for point-n-click old school goodness.)
That's okay though, this is like what the fourth time they re-release this game on Nintendo. I do enjoy it a bit when it released on GBA but skipped the Wii and Nintendo DS releases. May definitely check this HD port out soon.
@DanijoEX-the-Pierrot The Dragon's Lair Trilogy (with Space Ace included) is often on sale in the Switch eShop.
Im wondering if the same will happen on PS5 as its due out tomorrow (as advertised on the PS store) but isnt available to pre order and doesnt even have a price. Ive just asked the question over on PS.
@DripDropCop146 Yeah, the movie that single-handedly killed the studio! Shame, really — I rather enjoyed it!
Super looking forward to playing this again; I think there's something about the Switch that just feels right for these kinds of adventure/puzzle games.
I love this game, played through so many times on a few different systems. Had no idea it was coming to switch, must buy for me
@DanijoEX-the-Pierrot The original Broken Sword actually predates Titan AE so when I saw it the first time I was like "hey, it looks like Broken Sword animators did this"
