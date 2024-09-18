Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Those of you who were gearing up to play Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged on Switch tomorrow will have to hold on a little longer as Revolution Software has announced that the game is getting a last-minute delay on the Nintendo hybrid.

The publisher and developer now aims to release the upcoming remaster at some point this October — no precise release date has been provided at the moment. This, the studio says, is to "ensure the quality of play remains equally high across all versions of the game," with the PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions all releasing as planned on 19th September (that's tomorrow).

It's always disappointing to see a game hit with a delay like this, especially when it's somewhat last-minute, but we're hopeful that the Switch version will come out better because of it. We'll be keeping an eye out over the coming weeks for a more precise launch date.

For those who missed the initial announcement, Reforged brings the iconic '90s adventure game to modern platforms, complete with revamped visuals, quality-of-life improvements, fresh audio and more. You can find the reveal trailer above which shows all this in action (just ignore the release date if you're hoping to get it on Switch, we guess).

What do you make of this delay? Are you still excited for more Broken Sword on Switch? Let us know in the comments.