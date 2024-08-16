Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

One of the most acclaimed adventure games of the '90s is getting a remastered release on the Nintendo Switch, and you don't have that long to wait, either.

Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged launches on the Nintendo Switch on 19th September 2024, boasting completely revamped visuals, quality-of-life enhancements, improved audio, and more. Originally released back in 1996, Shadow of the Templars (or Circle of Blood, as it was known in North America), received high praise for its writing, art direction, voice action, and story.

Animation and background visuals have been completely redone for this new release, and it looks vastly improved over the original release and even the Director's Cut, which launched for the Wii and DS in 2009.

Let's check out the key features:

- Step out onto the streets of Paris as American tourist George Stobbart finds himself embroiled in a mysterious journey of intrigue and jeopardy. - Enjoy a globe-spanning adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting a dark conspiracy to reveal the secret truths of the Knights Templar. - Voyage through the game’s iconic locations illustrated in beautiful 4K (on supported formats) on PC and contemporary consoles for the first time ever. - Listen to enhanced audio as Revolution delivers the finest, most stunning version of George and Nico’s original adventure to date. - Switch between the original 1996 version of the game and the new reforged visuals at the click of a button. - Play the game the way that you want to - choose between a ‘traditional mode’ for people who enjoy adventures the way they used to be, and a ‘story mode’ for those who want subtle hints to ensure they never get frustrated.

Are you excited to revisit this adventure classic?