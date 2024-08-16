One of the most acclaimed adventure games of the '90s is getting a remastered release on the Nintendo Switch, and you don't have that long to wait, either.
Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged launches on the Nintendo Switch on 19th September 2024, boasting completely revamped visuals, quality-of-life enhancements, improved audio, and more. Originally released back in 1996, Shadow of the Templars (or Circle of Blood, as it was known in North America), received high praise for its writing, art direction, voice action, and story.
Animation and background visuals have been completely redone for this new release, and it looks vastly improved over the original release and even the Director's Cut, which launched for the Wii and DS in 2009.
Let's check out the key features:
- Step out onto the streets of Paris as American tourist George Stobbart finds himself embroiled in a mysterious journey of intrigue and jeopardy.
- Enjoy a globe-spanning adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting a dark conspiracy to reveal the secret truths of the Knights Templar.
- Voyage through the game’s iconic locations illustrated in beautiful 4K (on supported formats) on PC and contemporary consoles for the first time ever.
- Listen to enhanced audio as Revolution delivers the finest, most stunning version of George and Nico’s original adventure to date.
- Switch between the original 1996 version of the game and the new reforged visuals at the click of a button.
- Play the game the way that you want to - choose between a ‘traditional mode’ for people who enjoy adventures the way they used to be, and a ‘story mode’ for those who want subtle hints to ensure they never get frustrated.
Are you excited to revisit this adventure classic? Share your thoughts with us in the usual place.
Comments 5
This game receives second remake, lol. I own 1st remake on Android. It's a good game, I guess. Puzzles were really hard to me.
Even though this isn't my typical genre, I beat the GBA version of this years ago and really enjoyed it. Looked INCREDIBLE for a GBA game.
Hopefully the game is uncensored. The Nintendo versions removed all of the death scenes for some reason.
Broken sword 5 got a switch physical release. I hope this does too and that it's not limited run.
I loved this game on the PS1.
Although there was one part that really got my Goat.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...