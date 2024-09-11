Try not to get too excited, but the official Pokémon social media account has this week acknowledged North America's 20th anniversary of Pokémon FireRed Version and LeafGreen Version.
These Game Boy Advance titles originally released in September 2004 in this region, and were remakes of the original Pokémon titles on Game Boy. These newer releases were also compatible with the Game Boy Advance Wireless Adapter, allowing players to connect up without cables.
Of course, the mere mention of this has already led to a bunch of requests - with many fans calling for these games to return via Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service. Although there are already some Pokémon games on this retro service, we're yet to see a mainline release.
The most recent Pokémon title to join the service was Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team, which was made available on the GBA service last month. This latest anniversary celebration of FireRed and LeafGreen follows the Japanese one earlier this year in January.
Would you like to see the mainline Pokémon games show up on Nintendo's subscription service eventually? Let us know in the comments.
Swag. (Obligatory additional swag to satisfy the minimum amount of characters)
One of the biggest gaffs by Nintendo in recent times has to be no classic Pokemon games on Switch. I bought all the Gameboy ones on the 3ds, plus they can do gba, ds and even the 3ds titles.
While I appreciated having new areas to explore in the form of the Sevii Islands (and I was initially disappointed that they hadn't returned in the Let's Go games), in hindsight, it was a real low point in the game as it was barren and, rather embarrassingly, incomplete.
I'm not a huge Gen I fan, so I think these games are a touch overrated, but I would absolutely leap at a physical compilation of the classics as I won't settle for merely renting them, especially as these games are so readily available "via other means".
Was Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu / Eevee based on Pokemon Red / Blue / Yellow / Green?
I think I'm already enough by owning Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee.
Where the time has gone...
I remember getting this while I was still in 7th grade. Even stayed up the whole night playing this while my mom didn't know that i did.
I just wish they'd port HeartGold/SoulSilver. The best Pokemon games.
FR/LG aren't my favorite remakes, but they were a good first step towards setting the foundations for future Pokemon remakes. They brought the visuals up to Gen 3 standards, added the Sevii Islands (Which, yeah, were a bit barren at times, but I remember liking some areas; plus they remind me of the Orange Islands from the anime), added new attacks, added in abilities, steel and dark types, and I could adventure through Kanto as a girl for the first time without buying Pokemon Crystal and adventuring through an entire plotline first.
Maybe my nostalgia is showing, but I slightly prefer these over the Let's Go remakes. HG/SS are still the Pokemon remake gold standard in my eyes overall.
Congrats kids born in the 90's. You're officially senior citizens.
I'd really like to replay Fire Red. Replaying the original back on 3DS was a great time, but Let's Go Pikachu just didn't scratch that itch for me. This is probably my best bet at getting a proper dose of fresh nostalgia.
@DripDropCop146 : Such insolence! You won't be getting any cigarettes for dinner tonight!
Remakes turning 20 years old, god I feel old.
I remember buying the originals when I was in my 20’s 😮💨
Man, those were some fun times. I still have both carts and my Game Boy Advance SP NES Edition. Sometimes I like to fire them up, but I really wish they'd be available on NSO with Pokémon Home support..
Fire Red was the first Pokémon game I beat, back in 2004 or early 2005. I’d love to see a graphically enhanced remake on the switch.
Happy Anniversary FireRed & LeafGreen, had a lot of fun with them (I had FireRed and my older sister LeafGreen) and also the hacks based on them!
Fingers crossed we'll see them and other Pokémon games (both mainline and more spin-offs) come to NSO at some point just like they eventually came to 3DS!
