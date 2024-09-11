Try not to get too excited, but the official Pokémon social media account has this week acknowledged North America's 20th anniversary of Pokémon FireRed Version and LeafGreen Version.

These Game Boy Advance titles originally released in September 2004 in this region, and were remakes of the original Pokémon titles on Game Boy. These newer releases were also compatible with the Game Boy Advance Wireless Adapter, allowing players to connect up without cables.

Perfect time to put them on the Switch — Jeremy (@Xertuc) September 9, 2024

Of course, the mere mention of this has already led to a bunch of requests - with many fans calling for these games to return via Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service. Although there are already some Pokémon games on this retro service, we're yet to see a mainline release.

The most recent Pokémon title to join the service was Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team, which was made available on the GBA service last month. This latest anniversary celebration of FireRed and LeafGreen follows the Japanese one earlier this year in January.

Would you like to see the mainline Pokémon games show up on Nintendo's subscription service eventually? Let us know in the comments.