Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for Castlevania Dominus Collection are now open if you're in the market for a physical edition of Konami's latest compilation.

Much like previous Castlevania releases, the options here include a Standard Edition, a Classic Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. The former will cost a reasonable $34.99, the Classic a more substantial $69.99, and the Ultimate an eye-watering $199.99.

As for what's included in each, we'll let Limited Run itself run you through the details:

Standard Edition $34.99:

● Standard Copy of Castlevania Dominus Collection for Switch, PS5, or Xbox

● Booklet Classic Edition $69.99:

● Standard Copy of Castlevania Dominus Collection for Switch, PS5, or Xbox

● 12”x16” Double-Sided Poster

● 1-Disc Soundtrack CD

● Classic Silver Box with Metallic Ink Ultimate Edition $199.99:

● Classic Edition

● Shadowbox—Lights Up and Plays Music

● Two Alternative Cover Sheets

● Hand Drawn Maps by Jeremy Parish

● Blu-Ray or Switch SteelBook

● Light-Up Grand Cross Lamp

● Set of Four Main Character Standees

● Art Prints

● 5-Disc Complete Soundtrack

● Jonathan and Charlotte Sound Bite Keychain

● Retro Castlevania Game Stylus

● Set of Four Dominus Glyph Decals

● Game Case Keychains

Pre-orders are open now via the Limited Run Games website and will close on 13th October 2024. Shipping is estimated to commence in February 2025. As a reminder, the Dominus Collection contains three DS titles - Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia - along with the original Haunted Castle and a brand-new remaster called Haunted Castle Revisited.