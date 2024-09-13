Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders for Castlevania Dominus Collection are now open if you're in the market for a physical edition of Konami's latest compilation.
Much like previous Castlevania releases, the options here include a Standard Edition, a Classic Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. The former will cost a reasonable $34.99, the Classic a more substantial $69.99, and the Ultimate an eye-watering $199.99.
As for what's included in each, we'll let Limited Run itself run you through the details:
Standard Edition $34.99:
● Standard Copy of Castlevania Dominus Collection for Switch, PS5, or Xbox
● Booklet
Classic Edition $69.99:
● Standard Copy of Castlevania Dominus Collection for Switch, PS5, or Xbox
● 12”x16” Double-Sided Poster
● 1-Disc Soundtrack CD
● Classic Silver Box with Metallic Ink
Ultimate Edition $199.99:
● Classic Edition
● Shadowbox—Lights Up and Plays Music
● Two Alternative Cover Sheets
● Hand Drawn Maps by Jeremy Parish
● Blu-Ray or Switch SteelBook
● Light-Up Grand Cross Lamp
● Set of Four Main Character Standees
● Art Prints
● 5-Disc Complete Soundtrack
● Jonathan and Charlotte Sound Bite Keychain
● Retro Castlevania Game Stylus
● Set of Four Dominus Glyph Decals
● Game Case Keychains
Pre-orders are open now via the Limited Run Games website and will close on 13th October 2024. Shipping is estimated to commence in February 2025. As a reminder, the Dominus Collection contains three DS titles - Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia - along with the original Haunted Castle and a brand-new remaster called Haunted Castle Revisited.