A few months ago, it was announced Civilization VII would be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2025.

We heard at the time how more about its exciting features and innovations would be revealed in August, and now it's been confirmed the gameplay trailer will make its debut at Gamescom Opening Night Live on 20th August 2024.

This will be followed by a special "gameplay showcase" on the Firaxis Games Twitch channel. It will feature a 20-minute deep dive.

"We'll be sharing exclusive insights from the development team about this revolutionary new chapter in the franchise, including our vision for the game as well as its innovative new features. For a one-stop shop on everything Civilization VII, you'll definitely want to catch this one live!"

It's also been confirmed there will be a Civilization VII booth located in Hall 6 at Gamescom (between 21st - 25th August) and at PAX West (31st August) there'll be a special panel for the game sharing some new insights and behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the creation of the new chapter. Fans will be able to tune in live to this on the PAX Twitch channel.

"August is just the first step in our journey. Thank you for being the best fans in the world. We can't wait to show you Civilization VII and take one more turn together."