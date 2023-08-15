Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Gamescom 'Opening Night Live' is taking place next week on 22nd August, and ahead of the event, the show's host Geoff Keighley shared some insight.

Speaking to our friends at VGC, Geoff mentioned how this year's show would be "less about announcing brand new projects" and more focused on updates for previously announced games.

"This year’s ONL is less about announcing brand new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year.

It’s going to be an exciting show with new looks at many announced upcoming games like Alan Wake 2, and Black Myth Wukong,"

As highlighted by the source, there were more than 35 games featured in last year's Opening Night Live broadcast. Unfortunately, the host didn't name-drop any specific titles or series, but there will be a lot of exhibitors at the show, including companies like Nintendo, Microsoft and Sega.