Capcom is beginning to ramp up promotions for the Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection - Arcade Classics. As part of this, it's now released a trailer for Clash of Super Heroes.

In the words of Capcom, this is Marvel and Capcom's "third game effort" - featuring characters like Mega Man, Spider-Man, Venom, and various other all-star heroes and characters. Battles are described as being more intense than ever before in this epic clash. You'll also be able to hone your skills in the training mode, and view & listen to materials in the museum.

Here is the full line of games featured in this upcoming collection: