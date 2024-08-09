Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

It's hard to believe that in a little under two months, we'll be experiencing yet another brand-new Zelda title on the Nintendo Switch.

It's seems like only yesterday that we were analysing the third and final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, yet here we are to take a look at Nintendo's latest bit of marketing for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It's the first mainline entry in the franchise to star the titular princess herself, which means the gameplay is going to be significantly different from what you're used to with regular hero Link (or Barry, or Keith, or My Dude, or whatever you've christened him in the past).

With that in mind, our lovely video producer Alex is here to take you through the latest trailer and list off everything that you might have missed the first go around. There's a lot to go through with this one, so while we won't highlight every single point raised in this here article, you can find a short bullet-point list of some of the more interesting nuggets of information down below.

There are cats! And dogs! And cuccos!

Posters of Zelda can be seen in the environment, presumably to act as either a 'Wanted' or 'Missing' notice.

Unsurprisingly, the quest UI is remarkably similar to BOTW and TOTK.

Unexplored areas of the map will have faint outlines to indicate vague topography.

The dive mechanic is back!

Butterflies are a thing and you can seemingly catch them.

Clothing appears to be cosmetic and nothing more.

Our companion Tri seems to be upgradable, adding to the number of times you can manipulate objects and enemies.

There's plenty more where that came from, so be sure to check out the full video when you have the time to do so. For now, if you've still yet to secure a copy of the game, then take a peek at our full pre-order guide below to get an idea of some of the offers available right now.