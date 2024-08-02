Wait! Stop right there. We see you, with your finger hovering above the purchase link for World of Goo 2 on the Switch eShop. Would you rather wait for a physical edition? Yeah? Well good, because it's on the way later this year.

Announced by Fireshine Games, the company has partnered up with developer 2D BOY to launch a physical edition of World of Goo 2 on October 29th 2024. Pre-orders are available now at select retailers.

Here's what Brian Foote, Chief Business Development Officer at Fireshine Games, had to say:

“We’re so excited to be working with 2D BOY to release a physical version of World of Goo 2. World of Goo 2 is oozing in personality and fun, and we’re delighted to bring the game to even more Nintendo Switch players looking to add this to their physical collection.”

Of course, if you'd rather opt for the digital version, then it's available right now via the Switch eShop (or it will be once the eShop updates today - keep an eye out).

World of Goo 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the quirky indie title originally launched in 2008 for the Nintendo Wii. The first game has since been ported to the Switch, launching close to the console's debut in March 2017.

Will you be picking up a physical edition of World of Goo 2 now that it's been announced? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.