Publisher and developer Chibig has announced a release date for its adorable delivery sim, Mika and the Witch's Mountain, via IGN. The game will be launching on Switch (and Steam) on 21st August 2024, with other consoles to follow at a later date.

In the game, you play as Mika, a budding young witch who delivers packages to the townsfolk on a small island. Mika will grow as a witch and a person, eventually climbing the top of a huge mountain.

The cute and cosy adventure will let you fly around town on a little witch's broom, dress up Mika in all sorts of adorable outfits, and discover secrets tucked around the island. The game was first revealed back in 2022, with a Kickstarter that smashed its funding goal within two hours.

According to the Kickstarter, the game is heavily inspired by Studio Ghibli — particularly Kiki's Delivery Service, which follows a witch who starts up the delivery service while living above a bakery. Other inspirations come from the delightful A Short Hike and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, the latter of which helped to influence the game's art style.

Chibig has previously worked on Deiland: Pocket Planet, a farming sim set on a small planet; Summer in Mara, a sailing adventure; Ankora: Lost Days, a survival adventure; and Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, a 3D platformer. All of their games have a very cute aesthetic, but each one explores different angles of the cosy genre.