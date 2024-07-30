Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

It might be almost August, but summer is far from over. And you can start your next summer vacation a little early, as publisher Spike Chunsoft has released a free demo of Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid on Switch today. The demo is only available on Switch, too.

Launching on 6th August (which is only a week away — not that we're counting!), Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid's demo will also let you carry over your progress to the full game, so all of that lovely summer exploring you can get ahead on won't go to waste.

That's not the only thing Spike Chunsoft revealed today, however. Nastu-Mon will also be getting some DLC, titled Broadcast Over Summer. This will give you access to a brand new island where you can find up to 30 new insects and fish which you can't find in Yomogi Town.

Pre-orders for the game are now available on the Switch eShop for both the Standard Edition and the DLC bundle.

If you need bringing up to speed on Natsu-Mon, the slice-of-life game is from developer Millennium Kitchen, the team who is behind the cult classic Boku no Natsuyasumi series on Sony consoles. For us at Nintendo Life, we're huge fans of Attack of the Friday Monsters! and Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation the latter of which is described as a "spiritual successor" to the Boku no Natsuyasumi series.