The UK charts are in once again and, well, it's not a particularly exciting week, to be honest.
We thought this might be the case as we continue to await some new releases, but EA Sports FC 24 has once again taken the crown, knocking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe down a peg to bag second place. Meanwhile, Minecraft continues its climb up the charts to nab the bronze medal.
Elsewhere, Pokémon Scarlet saw a nice boost in sales and lands well above its counterpart Violet; a rare occurance to say the least. Super Mario Bros. Wonder retains the same position it's held for a few weeks now, while Nintendo Switch Sports just about hangs in there at number ten.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS4 37%, PS5 29%, Switch 27%, Xbox 7%
|
1
|2
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
4
|3
|
Minecraft
|
6
|4
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
3
|
5
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 79%, Xbox 17%, Switch 4%
|
10
|
6
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 36%, PS4 25%, PS5 25%, Xbox 9%
|
5
|
7
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
11
|8
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 67%, PS4 16%, Xbox 14%, Switch 3%
|
9
|9
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
8
|10
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|11
|Football Manager 2024
|
-
|12
|
It Takes Two
|Switch 67%, PS4 33%, Xbox 0%
|
-
|13
|F1 24
|
7
|14
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 53%, PS4 45%, Xbox 1%, Switch 1%
|
19
|15
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
12
|16
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
21
|17
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
20
|18
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
18
|19
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
-
|20
|
Madden NFL 25
|
34
|21
|
Pokémon Scarlet
|
-
|22
|
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Switch 99%, PS4 1%
|
-
|23
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
40
|24
|Mafia Trilogy
|
28
|25
|
Elden Ring
|
16
|26
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
13
|27
|
Cyberpunk 2077
|
25
|28
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|29
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
22
|30
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|31
|Transformers Battlegrounds
|Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0%
|
-
|32
|Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition
|
32
|33
|
The Crew Motorfest
|
-
|34
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
33
|35
|Lego City Undercover
|
26
|36
|Pokémon Violet
|
27
|37
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 97%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%
|
30
|38
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
23
|39
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
35
|40
|Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Animal Crossing New Horizons on the 18th and 20th position? 🤔
Typo maybe...
I was on a soccer team that won 12 straight games and won a 12-14 year old championship and I still don’t get the mega world wide appeal of the sport.
Very interesting that Marvel vs Capcom Infinite is on here, and next to Spider-Man 2 and TTYD no less.
If the list included Steam that might make more sense considering the modding scene for the game is exploding, but maybe the interest in the series has been revived thanks to the collection and people just wanna play the most recent entry.
UMVC3 is MUCH better though.
It’s very clear from those charts how little new life there has been for new releases this year…
Hogwarts Legacy went back to 6th place and the Switch version the one that's selling the most.
That sure says something!
When's the review @nintendolife ?
EA Sports FC 24 is maybe the ugliest, most opaque yet generic title they couldve come up with.
honestly this whole scene rivals the late wii period for least appealing, least going on in games in my personal 35 years of gaming.
onward and upward! 👍
@Arkay I’ve wondered the same thing. Hogwarts Legacy has been consistently doing well, and it’s a huge release yet no review?
Funny to see FC 24 and 8 Deluxe switching places this week but nevermind that, happy to see Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Hogwarts Legacy higher, Wonder still in 9th and Switch Sports at least in the top 10 and, most surprisingly, It Takes Two back in the charts and selling better on Switch!
@Arkay
It clearly doesn't need one.
@AdolBannings-Laylee
Be pretty boring world if everyone liked all the same things.
