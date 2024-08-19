The UK charts are in once again and, well, it's not a particularly exciting week, to be honest.

We thought this might be the case as we continue to await some new releases, but EA Sports FC 24 has once again taken the crown, knocking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe down a peg to bag second place. Meanwhile, Minecraft continues its climb up the charts to nab the bronze medal.

Elsewhere, Pokémon Scarlet saw a nice boost in sales and lands well above its counterpart Violet; a rare occurance to say the least. Super Mario Bros. Wonder retains the same position it's held for a few weeks now, while Nintendo Switch Sports just about hangs in there at number ten.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS4 37%, PS5 29%, Switch 27%, Xbox 7% 1 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 4 3 Minecraft 6 4 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 3 5 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 79%, Xbox 17%, Switch 4% 10 6 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 36%, PS4 25%, PS5 25%, Xbox 9% 5 7 Grand Theft Auto V 11 8 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 67%, PS4 16%, Xbox 14%, Switch 3% 9 9 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 8 10 Nintendo Switch Sports - 11 Football Manager 2024 - 12 It Takes Two Switch 67%, PS4 33%, Xbox 0% - 13 F1 24 7 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 53%, PS4 45%, Xbox 1%, Switch 1% 19 15 Batman: Arkham Trilogy 12 16 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 21 17 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 20 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 18 19 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 20 Madden NFL 25 34 21 Pokémon Scarlet - 22 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Switch 99%, PS4 1% - 23 EA Sports UFC 5 40 24 Mafia Trilogy 28 25 Elden Ring 16 26 Assassin's Creed Mirage

13 27 Cyberpunk 2077

25 28 Mario Party Superstars

- 29 Red Dead Redemption 2

22 30 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 31 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0% - 32 Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition 32 33 The Crew Motorfest

- 34

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

33 35

Lego City Undercover

26 36

Pokémon Violet 27 37

Wreckfest PS5 97%, Switch 2%, PS4 0% 30 38

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

23 39

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

35 40

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite



[Compiled by GfK]

