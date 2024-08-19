Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The UK charts are in once again and, well, it's not a particularly exciting week, to be honest.

We thought this might be the case as we continue to await some new releases, but EA Sports FC 24 has once again taken the crown, knocking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe down a peg to bag second place. Meanwhile, Minecraft continues its climb up the charts to nab the bronze medal.

Elsewhere, Pokémon Scarlet saw a nice boost in sales and lands well above its counterpart Violet; a rare occurance to say the least. Super Mario Bros. Wonder retains the same position it's held for a few weeks now, while Nintendo Switch Sports just about hangs in there at number ten.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

2

 1

EA Sports FC 24

 PS4 37%, PS5 29%, Switch 27%, Xbox 7%

1

 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4

 3

Minecraft

6

 4

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

3

5

Mortal Kombat 1

 PS5 79%, Xbox 17%, Switch 4%

10

6

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 36%, PS4 25%, PS5 25%, Xbox 9%

5

7

Grand Theft Auto V

11

 8

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

 PC 67%, PS4 16%, Xbox 14%, Switch 3%

9

 9

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

8

 10

Nintendo Switch Sports

-

 11 Football Manager 2024

-

 12

It Takes Two

 Switch 67%, PS4 33%, Xbox 0%

-

 13 F1 24

7

 14

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 PS5 53%, PS4 45%, Xbox 1%, Switch 1%

19

 15 Batman: Arkham Trilogy

12

 16 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

21

 17

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

20

 18

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

18

 19

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

-

 20

Madden NFL 25

34

 21

Pokémon Scarlet

-

 22

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

 Switch 99%, PS4 1%

-

 23

EA Sports UFC 5

40

 24 Mafia Trilogy

28

 25

Elden Ring

16

 26 Assassin's Creed Mirage

13

 27

Cyberpunk 2077

25

 28 Mario Party Superstars

-

 29 Red Dead Redemption 2

22

 30

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 31 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0%

-

 32 Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition

32

 33

The Crew Motorfest

-

 34
 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

33

 35
 Lego City Undercover

26

 36
 Pokémon Violet

27

 37

Wreckfest

 PS5 97%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%

30

 38

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

23

 39
 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

35

 40
 Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite

