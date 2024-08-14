After a slight delay this week, the UK Charts are finally in, and it's another quiet one in the region that sees Mario Kart 8 Deluxe retain its crown for a second week running.
The top 10 has seen a bit of a shake up, though, with Mortal Kombat 1 storming to 3rd place while Hogwarts Legacy takes a bit of a tumble down into 10th. A few fresh faces re-enter the top 40 too, with the likes of Lego City Undercover, Pokémon Scarlet, and even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered poking their heads out of the sand.
So yes, a bit of a so-so week in the world of gaming, but hopefully titles like Black Myth: Wukong and Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will mix things up a bit in the coming weeks. It'll be interesting to see how the latter performs in particular.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
2
|2
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS4 39%, PS5 38%, Switch 18%, Xbox 5%
|
14
|3
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 76%, Xbox 22%, Switch 2%
|
4
|4
|
Minecraft
|
6
|
5
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
5
|
6
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
10
|
7
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 63%, PS4 32%, Xbox 4%, Switch 1%
|
9
|8
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
7
|9
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
3
|10
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 54%, PS5 20%, PS4 14%, Xbox 8%
|
13
|11
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 73%, PS4 18%, Xbox 9%, Switch 0%
|
11
|12
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
-
|13
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
29
|14
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 78%, PS5 15%, Ps4 5%, Xbox 2%
|
8
|15
|WWE 2K24
|
12
|16
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
20
|17
|
Cities Skylines II
|
17
|18
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
40
|19
|
Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
27
|20
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
26
|21
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
23
|22
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
16
|23
|
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
19
|24
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|Switch 49%, PS5 38%, Xbox 7%, PS4 6%
|
28
|25
|
Mario Party Superstars
|
32
|26
|Pokémon Violet
|
20
|27
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 2%
|
-
|28
|Transformers Battlegrounds
|Switch 99%, PS4 1%
|
38
|29
|Elden Ring
|
22
|30
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
39
|31
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
37
|32
|The Crew Motorist
|
-
|33
|
Lego City Undercover
|PS4 75%, Switch 23%, Xbox 2%
|
-
|34
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
-
|35
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|
-
|36
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|Switch 96%, PS5 3%, Xbox 1%
|
-
|37
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|
35
|38
|
Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
-
|39
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 70%, PS4 27%, Xbox 3%
|
-
|40
|Mafia Trilogy
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 7
Mario Kart is an absolute menace, ain't it? Unbelievable how well it just keeps on selling, doesn't everyone with a Switch own the game at this point?
Hogwarts Legacy (switch version) still selling well? Amazing! Must be a good game and well made port.
Also no surprise Mario Kart is still king.
Like you said… Mario kart 8s success is wild. How can you make a sequel that will compete?
More than 8 Deluxe on top as much as I'm glad for it, I'm surprised to see Hogwarts Legacy much lower than usual (even though luckily still in the top 10 and selling more on Switch) in the UK.
Anyway, love to see Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Switch Sports and Wonder in the top 10, The Skywalker Saga quite higher and selling way better on Switch than elsewhere and so on!
The only thing I wish they change in the next game is to make it a little bit more fair. I mean, randomness of the race is fine. But if you are the best by far and lose to a blue shell it feels wrong.
One of the all time great games.
Well deserved.
got the witcher (on disc) 3 for ps5 last week, never played it, never got into the game on other systems, but many people recommended this game, so this bothered me i have to play it.
now at 35 hours gameplay, and i am just hooked to this game it is so good.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...