After a slight delay this week, the UK Charts are finally in, and it's another quiet one in the region that sees Mario Kart 8 Deluxe retain its crown for a second week running.

The top 10 has seen a bit of a shake up, though, with Mortal Kombat 1 storming to 3rd place while Hogwarts Legacy takes a bit of a tumble down into 10th. A few fresh faces re-enter the top 40 too, with the likes of Lego City Undercover, Pokémon Scarlet, and even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered poking their heads out of the sand.

So yes, a bit of a so-so week in the world of gaming, but hopefully titles like Black Myth: Wukong and Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will mix things up a bit in the coming weeks. It'll be interesting to see how the latter performs in particular.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2 2 EA Sports FC 24 PS4 39%, PS5 38%, Switch 18%, Xbox 5% 14 3 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 76%, Xbox 22%, Switch 2% 4 4 Minecraft 6 5 Grand Theft Auto V 5 6 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 10 7 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 63%, PS4 32%, Xbox 4%, Switch 1% 9 8 Nintendo Switch Sports 7 9 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 3 10 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 54%, PS5 20%, PS4 14%, Xbox 8% 13 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 73%, PS4 18%, Xbox 9%, Switch 0% 11 12 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - 13 Cyberpunk 2077 29 14 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 78%, PS5 15%, Ps4 5%, Xbox 2% 8 15 WWE 2K24 12 16 Assassin's Creed Mirage 20 17 Cities Skylines II 17 18 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 40 19 Batman: Arkham Trilogy 27 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 26 21 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 23 22 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 16 23 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 19 24 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 49%, PS5 38%, Xbox 7%, PS4 6% 28 25 Mario Party Superstars

32 26 Pokémon Violet

20 27 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 2% - 28 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1% 38 29 Elden Ring

22 30 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

39 31 Super Mario Odyssey

37 32 The Crew Motorist - 33 Lego City Undercover PS4 75%, Switch 23%, Xbox 2% - 34

Pokémon Scarlet

- 35

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

- 36

Just Dance 2024 Edition Switch 96%, PS5 3%, Xbox 1% - 37

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

35 38

Princess Peach: Showtime!

- 39

Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 70%, PS4 27%, Xbox 3% - 40

Mafia Trilogy



[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.