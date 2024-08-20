Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

We've been waiting for news of Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh on Switch for a while now (ever since it was first teased back in 2022, to be precise), but it looks like we won't have to wait too much longer. Publishers Tintinimaginatio and Microids have finally revealed that the detective's latest adventure will be flying over to Switch on 17th October 2024.

The game launched on PlayStation and Xbox last year in a pretty sorry state (one that developer Pendulo Studios apologised for on release day), though the announcement of the Switch release comes with a glimmer of hope.

The Switch port promises a more complete experience at launch, with the publisher noting that it will contain an all-new horseback sequence, gallery and 'Tintinologist mode' for the proper Hergé fans out there. All this will be available in a free update for those with the PlayStation 5, 4, Xbox Series and PC versions, but it's nice to know that everything will be included on Switch from the jump.

For those not clued in on the comic of the same name, Cigars of the Pharaoh sees Tintin and Snowy teaming up with Professor Sarcophagus in the hunt for Pharaoh Kih-Oskh's tomb. In classic Tintin fashion, you can expect globe-trotting, mystery solving and culprit-chasing aplenty as you seek to uncover the mysteries of the archaeological site.

Our only hope is that this all plays well enough on Switch. Last year's launch state hardly fills us with confidence and we still haven't seen how things will run on the Nintendo hybrid. Save the "Hooray! Hooray!" for now, then.

For those who are convinced, Cigars of the Pharaoh comes in a handful of physical editions on Switch. The Limited Edition version packs in a swanky steelbook and collection of postcards, while the Collector's Edition also bundles in an artbook, notepad and an original figurine. All buying options for the former can be found on the Microids website.

We love a bit of Tintin, so we're hopeful that his latest adventure gets off to a better start on Switch than it did elsewhere. Only time will tell...