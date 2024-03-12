Lego's Animal Crossing sets each contain at least one character from Nintendo's relaxing life-sim series in minifigure form, and we have to say they're amongst the most adorable we've ever seen in all our years of clicking together Danish plastic. Featuring a host of characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, we wouldn't blame you for wanting to buy these sets just to get the minifigures.

In this guide, we list every Animal Crossing Lego minifig currently available. We'll update this guide as and when new sets and Animal Crossing minifigs are announced.

Lego Animal Crossing: Minifigures - Complete Lineup / List

Which Animal Crossing characters have a Lego minifigure? you might be wondering. Good question.

Here's a list of every Lego Animal Crossing minifigure currently available and the set in which they can be found:

How many Lego Animal Crossing minifigures are there in total?



There are currently nine Lego Animal Crossing minifigures.

However, in the five standard sets, there are eight minifigures (listed above).

The Maple minifigure — part of the small Maple's Pumpkin Garden set — is only available at select retailers (including LEGO) with qualifying purchases. Unfortunately, stock appears to be sold out everywhere at the time of writing. Sellers on eBay are listing the small bag set if you're willing to pay a premium — we've ordered one from there ourselves — although you'll want to search around for a decent price to avoid unreasonable scalping. We'll update this guide if Maple becomes available again through the Lego store.

We'll keep this Lego Animal Crossing guide updated as and when new minifigures appear.