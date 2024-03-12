Which Is The Best LEGO Animal Crossing Set?
Image: Nintendo Life

Lego's range of Animal Crossing-themed playsets sees the Danish toy company join forces with Nintendo once more, with a series of Lego sets designed to be connected and reconfigured in a way that recalls the creative terraforming of your deserted island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch.

In this guide, we'll take a brief overview of this range and answer questions for anybody interested in the Lego Animal Crossing sets, including which Lego AC set to get if you're only buying one.

Lego Animal Crossing: Best Sets Guide

Which Lego Animal Crossing set should I buy if I only get one?

Image: Nintendo Life

If you're only going to get one Lego Animal Crossing set, personally, we'd go for Isabelle's House Visit.

For $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99, we feel it provides the best balance of display and play potential while hitting an attractive price point. Isabelle is a fan-favourite character and her minifigure is excellent.

Of course, if it's easy enough to supplement with other sets, but in our opinion, Isabelle's House Visit is our overall best Lego Animal Crossing set from those currently available.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Which is the best Lego Animal Crossing set for display?

Which Is The Best LEGO Animal Crossing Set?
Image: Nintendo Life

This is a close one, but personally we think the buildings make for better display pieces than the modular terrain tiles. The houses still connect to those platforms (and include some in the box alongside the buildings), but the houses provide natural focal points and centrepieces for display on shelves or wherever else you fancy.

Again, Isabelle's House Visit would be our pick, thanks to its good balance of price point and features. While we were a little disappointed in Nook's Cranny in that dual set — we felt it deserved slightly more attention and a grander scale considering its significance as a central hub on the island — the Nook's Cranny and Rosie's House set also looks great as a standalone display piece.

Which is the best Lego Animal Crossing set for two people to build together?

Which Is The Best LEGO Animal Crossing Set?
Image: Nintendo Life

If you're looking to co-build one of the Animal Crossing Lego sets, Nook's Cranny and Rosie's House comes with separate instruction manuals for each of the titular buildings, making it a great option if you want to tackle the set side-by-side with someone else without dividing up search and build duties.

Of course, any Lego set can be tackled with two people — sometimes one person is content to be searching for parts while the other examines the instructions and builds the set. However, if you're looking to both be building simultaneously, Nook's Cranny and Rosie's House is your best bet.

Are there more Lego Animal Crossing sets coming in the future?

Which Is The Best LEGO Animal Crossing Set?
Image: Nintendo Life

Neither Lego nor Nintendo has confirmed the existence of more Animal Crossing sets following the initial five, but it's easy to imagine that more are planned.

In the days following its release in March 2024, several of the initial batch were sold out online on Lego's site, with orders being taken for fulfillment in a matter of weeks — an indication of the Animal Crossing sets' popularity.

With such a rich lineup of characters, it's impossible to imagine we've seen the last of this range, especially considering how these sets are designed to be connected and displayed together.

We would love to see a Gulliver beach set, for example, or an ocean-themed set with Pascal. We'd also jump on a larger-scale set featuring Blathers in the Museum, Brewster at The Roost, or the Able Sisters clothing store.

There's also tons of potential in smaller sets featuring, say, Celeste out stargazing, a fishing tourney with CJ, or bug-hunting with Flick. A Nook's Cranny extension with Timmy and Tommy? Honestly, the possibilities are endless.

Our Lego Animal Crossing reviews

Here's the list of all our reviews for each of the Lego Animal Crossing sets:

We'll keep this Lego Animal Crossing guide updated as and when new sets appear on the block.