Lego's range of Animal Crossing-themed playsets sees the Danish toy company join forces with Nintendo once more, with a series of Lego sets designed to be connected and reconfigured in a way that recalls the creative terraforming of your deserted island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch.
In this guide, we'll take a brief overview of this range and answer questions for anybody interested in the Lego Animal Crossing sets, including which Lego AC set to get if you're only buying one.
Lego Animal Crossing: Best Sets Guide
Which Lego Animal Crossing set should I buy if I only get one?
If you're only going to get one Lego Animal Crossing set, personally, we'd go for Isabelle's House Visit.
For $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99, we feel it provides the best balance of display and play potential while hitting an attractive price point. Isabelle is a fan-favourite character and her minifigure is excellent.