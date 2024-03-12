Of course, if it's easy enough to supplement with other sets, but in our opinion, Isabelle's House Visit is our overall best Lego Animal Crossing set from those currently available.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Which is the best Lego Animal Crossing set for display?

This is a close one, but personally we think the buildings make for better display pieces than the modular terrain tiles. The houses still connect to those platforms (and include some in the box alongside the buildings), but the houses provide natural focal points and centrepieces for display on shelves or wherever else you fancy.

Again, Isabelle's House Visit would be our pick, thanks to its good balance of price point and features. While we were a little disappointed in Nook's Cranny in that dual set — we felt it deserved slightly more attention and a grander scale considering its significance as a central hub on the island — the Nook's Cranny and Rosie's House set also looks great as a standalone display piece.

Which is the best Lego Animal Crossing set for two people to build together?

If you're looking to co-build one of the Animal Crossing Lego sets, Nook's Cranny and Rosie's House comes with separate instruction manuals for each of the titular buildings, making it a great option if you want to tackle the set side-by-side with someone else without dividing up search and build duties.