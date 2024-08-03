The Switch Online battle royale Tetris 99 will be hosting a special Splatoon 3 event later this month between 16th - 19th August. As usual, if you participate and earn enough points, you'll be able to unlock a special theme. This time it's based on Splatoon 3 and its Expansion Pass DLC.

"Join us for an exciting Maximus Cup featuring a theme inspired by Splatoon 3 game and Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass paid DLC! Compete in online battles in Tetris 99 mode and collect at least 100 event points to unlock a new in-game theme. Event points awarded based on rank achieved in each battle you compete in during the event."

Nintendo Switch Online members can look forward to the Tetris 99 42nd MAXIMUS CUP which runs from 8/16 (Fri.) 12:00 a.m. PT to 8/19 (Mon.) 11:59 p.m. PT, featuring a theme inspired by the #Splatoon3 game and Expansion Pass paid DLC! pic.twitter.com/dHiBEpSqBQ August 2, 2024

Of course, to participate you'll need an active Switch Online membership. In some related news, Splatoon 3 will also be hosting its 'Grand Festival' in September 2024.

