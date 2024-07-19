Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Nintendo has today shared a surprise Splatoon 3 announcement, revealing brand new amiibo are on the way.

These new amiibo include the idol groups 'Squid Sisters' (Callie and Marie) as well as 'Off the Hook' (Marina and Pearl) and will launch on 5th September 2024 in Japan. They're available now on the My Nintendo Store in Japan for 4,400 円 (about $28 USD). There's no word about the local release date and price just yet, but we'll let you know when we get an official announcement.

Here's a look at these upcoming amiibo, courtesy of Nintendo's Japanese social media account:

These amiibo have been announced as part of Splatoon 3's 'Grand Festival' announcement, which will kick off on 13th September 2024 and asks players to team up with the past, present or future. Nintendo will also be offering some merch like t-shirts and wristbands. You can get a teaser of this 72-hour event in the video at the top of this page.