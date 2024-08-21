Update #2 [Wed 21st Aug, 2024 01:35 BST]:

Following last month's reveal of new Splatoon 3 amiibo, Nintendo has now released two new trailers in Japan, giving fans a sneak peek of these figures in-game. You can take a look in the trailers below. Once again, they'll be launching locally next month on 5th September 2024.

Update #1: The figures are now available to pre-order from My Nintendo Store UK & Ireland:

Original Article [Mon 22nd Jul, 2024 13:30 BST]: Nintendo has today shared a surprise Splatoon 3 announcement, revealing brand new amiibo are on the way.

These new amiibo include the idol groups 'Squid Sisters' (Callie and Marie) as well as 'Off the Hook' (Marina and Pearl) and will launch on 5th September 2024 in Japan. They're available now on the My Nintendo Store in Japan for 4,400 円 (about $28 USD). Nintendo UK, Europe, and America have also confirmed the same date.

Here's a look at these upcoming amiibo, courtesy of Nintendo's social media account:





👉 Side Order Set (Pearl & Marina)

👉 Alterna Set (Callie & Marie)



Stay tuned for more deets! Two new #amiibo sets launch on September 5th to commemorate #Splatoon3 's #GrandFestival 👉 Side Order Set (Pearl & Marina)👉 Alterna Set (Callie & Marie)Stay tuned for more deets! pic.twitter.com/Z3zy7x2f8T July 19, 2024

These amiibo have been announced as part of Splatoon 3's 'Grand Festival' announcement, which will kick off on 13th September 2024 and asks players to team up with the past, present or future. Nintendo will also be offering some merch like t-shirts and wristbands. You can get a teaser of this 72-hour event in the video at the top of this page.