Update [Mon 12th Aug, 2024 11:45 BST]:

The results are in for the "Which could you eat every day?" Splatfest, and it's 'Team Rice' that takes home the trophy, leave the Bread and the Pasta in the dirt.

Team Rice took home 460p, while Team Pasta managed 260p, and Team Bread just 150p. Well done, Team Rice!

Team Rice takes the Splatfest win with a score of 460p! Congratulations! Thanks to everyone that participated, and be sure to grab those Super Sea Snails! pic.twitter.com/C7okRrLy6Y August 12, 2024

Update [Fri 9th Aug, 2024 13:30 BST]

The next Splatfest is only hours away, and in this humble writer's opinion, it's one of the hardest ones to pick a team for. Like, how dare someone put carbs against carbs?

Anyway, the theme for this weekend's Splatfest is "Which could you eat every day?", with the options being Bread, Rice, and Pasta. See, it's impossible!

The official Splatoon account has shared some new art to celebrate, but the only way you can truly celebrate is by winning the thing. So get ready for another chaotic weekend of inking, and may the best starch win!





Steel yourself for a struggle of starchy staples this Saturday from 01:00 (UK time) in pic.twitter.com/gSG580v3He Hope you’ve worked up an appetite for this weekend’s Splatfest!Steel yourself for a struggle of starchy staples this Saturday from 01:00 (UK time) in #Splatoon3 August 9, 2024

Original article [Wed 17th Jul, 2024 10:45 BST]

Hot off the back of last week's 'Summer Nights' Splatfest, Nintendo has today revealed what's coming up for Splatoon 3 next month.

August's Splatfest event is back to being all about food, with three starchy options battling it out for your vote. The theme this time is "Which could you eat every day?" and you'll have a choice between Team Bread, Rice and Pasta — is anyone else getting hungry?

This one kicks off on 10th August at 1am BST and will run until 12th August at 00:59am BST. Based on previous Splatfest times, we'd wager that the North American equivalent will be from 9th Aug at 5pm PT to 11th Aug at 4:59pm PT.

The Summer Nights Splatfest saw Team Beach walk away with the win, but who will get your vote this time? We're leaning towards Team Pasta, but all three are tasty enough to be in with a shot.

