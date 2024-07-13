Alongside this weekend's Splatoon 3 'Summer Nights' Splatfest, Nintendo has released a special new interview featuring all of the past and present groups and idols featured throughout the series. This includes 'Deep Cut', the 'Off the Hook' crew from Splatoon 2, and the 'Squid Sisters' from the first Splatoon game.

Oh, and if you're wondering about a collab anytime soon - it seems it could be on the cards. Here's a small portion of Nintendo's interview:

Interviewer: We’ve seen a lot of fans hoping for a collab between all three of your groups.

Big Man: Ay! Ay. (That sounds great! I’d be up for that anytime.)

Shiver: Shall I book some time for a special Anarchy Splatcast? Heh heh, imagine what that would do for our ratings…

Callie: Ooh! I just had a brilliant idea!

Marie: One moment, Callie. Drumroll, please...

Callie: We’ll make a song featuring all of us!

Marina: Whaaat?!

Big Man: Aaay?!

Frye: Hey, NOW we’re talking!

Callie: What do you think? Exciting, right?

Marina: It’s SUCH a great idea! SO great. It’s just...

Marie: What is it?

Marina: I have no idea what it would sound like.

Marie: Ahh, because our styles are all so different.

Shiver: Fortunately, we have an expert in that sort of thing. Right, Big Man?

Big Man: Ay! Ay. (I knew I’d get saddled with it! It’s tough enough holding the three of us together, let alone all seven.)

Pearl: Ah, it’ll be fine. You got Marina to help, and she’s a genius!

Marina: I try. Let’s work together and give it our best shot!

Big Man: Ay? Ay. (You mean it? One of you is worth 300 ghostwriters.)

Frye: Well, if we’re doing this, we gotta come up with a group name for the seven of us. How about Seafood Squad?

Callie: I have one! Tricolor All-Stars!

Marina: The star angle is good, but how about Sparkling ☆ Seven Sea Stars?

Pearl: I’m not feeling any of these.

Marie: Well, we all sing Now or Never!, right? So what about The Now or Nevers?

Shiver: That works. Nice one, Marie.

Big Man: Ay. Ay. (I think it’s fresh. It conveys the impulse to ink lots of turf and not let the moment pass you by.)

Marina: I still feel like it’s missing something, though.

Frye: Then let’s go all in and be the Extra-Large Seafood Squadron Now or Never Seven!

Callie: Cooooool! I like how it sounds like a superhero team!

Marie: Dibs on the white outfit.

Shiver: Too long! We don’t need the “Extra-Large Seafood Squadron” part!

Pearl: So, just Now or Never Seven? That cool with everyone? Then there we go!

You can read the entire interview on Nintendo's website. Once again, this weekend is Splatfest with the teams broken up into 'Team Palace', 'Team Theme Park' and 'Team Beach'. Nintendo also recently announced it would be releasing a physical version of Splatoon 3 with the Expansion Pass DLC.